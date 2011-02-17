Counter Space Catalog

For you Dwellers who can't get enough modern kitchens, and who may not have made it to the show Counter Space: Design and the Modern Kitchen up at MoMA in New York through May 2nd, the show's well-laid-out catalog is for you. A managable, well-illustrated book, Counter Space by Juliet Kinchin and Aidan O'Connor is a visual tour through 20th century kitchen design that extends from classic products and spatial innovations to an image of Jack Lemmon straining pasta through a tennis racket from the film The Apartment. My colleague Miyoko Ohtake posted on the show back in September, paying special attention to architect Grete Schütte-Lihotzky's famed Frankfurt Kitchen design, but as the book is out this month I figured I'd refresh your memories. Have a look.