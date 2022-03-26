New Year’s Sale: Get 20% off Dwell with promo code YEAR20
SubscribeSign In
l
Collection by Larysa Voss

Couch

View 26 Photos
"This is an architectural project with endless possibilities, set in a region that is increasingly gaining global attention as an area to slow down, relax, and enjoy the simple pleasures in life,
"This is an architectural project with endless possibilities, set in a region that is increasingly gaining global attention as an area to slow down, relax, and enjoy the simple pleasures in life,
An additional bonus is that Arraiolos is also in an eligible golden-visa area.
An additional bonus is that Arraiolos is also in an eligible golden-visa area.
The Old Pasta Factory, located in Arraiolos, Portugal, is currently listed for €1,100,000 (approximately $1,103,252 USD) by Fantastic Frank.
The Old Pasta Factory, located in Arraiolos, Portugal, is currently listed for €1,100,000 (approximately $1,103,252 USD) by Fantastic Frank.
52 Lotta Lane in Hudson, New York, is currently listed for $995,000 by Annabel Taylor of Sotheby's International Realty.
52 Lotta Lane in Hudson, New York, is currently listed for $995,000 by Annabel Taylor of Sotheby's International Realty.
Set in the historic Crestwood Hills neighborhood, this 1954 home comes with solar panels, a rainwater collection system, and an electric car charger.
Set in the historic Crestwood Hills neighborhood, this 1954 home comes with solar panels, a rainwater collection system, and an electric car charger.
Romero dressed the daybed cushions with linen and merino wool.
Romero dressed the daybed cushions with linen and merino wool.
The tree house's salvaged French-style windows were purchased on Facebook Marketplace for $200.
The tree house's salvaged French-style windows were purchased on Facebook Marketplace for $200.
The three independent rooms upstairs were converted to a main suite with a walk-through closet at the center.
The three independent rooms upstairs were converted to a main suite with a walk-through closet at the center.
The room benefits from much more natural light, thanks to the open plan and new windows.
The room benefits from much more natural light, thanks to the open plan and new windows.
The team replaced the picture window with a stacking glass door that opens to the yard.
The team replaced the picture window with a stacking glass door that opens to the yard.
The original fireplace was painted charcoal to sync with the exterior and make for a dramatic focal point.
The original fireplace was painted charcoal to sync with the exterior and make for a dramatic focal point.

6 more saves