SubscribeSign In
b
Collection by Becky Whiley

Cottage

View 6 Photos
A playful backyard paradise features a giant cocoon swing, custom rock wall, and a beautifully landscaped outdoor living area.
A playful backyard paradise features a giant cocoon swing, custom rock wall, and a beautifully landscaped outdoor living area.
The home’s Alaskan yellow cedar siding and copper roof will weather and change color over time. “It’s cool to think that in 10 or 20 years, it will be a silver house with a green roof,” says Drew.
The home’s Alaskan yellow cedar siding and copper roof will weather and change color over time. “It’s cool to think that in 10 or 20 years, it will be a silver house with a green roof,” says Drew.
The basement is meant for entertaining, with a large family room and direct access to the pool.
The basement is meant for entertaining, with a large family room and direct access to the pool.