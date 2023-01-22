SubscribeSign In
j
Collection by Janice van Baaren

Cottage

View 4 Photos
Nestled just a stone's throw from the water, the home has been thoughtfully built into its tree-filled lot. Parking is provided by an oversized carport, which includes a Tesla charger.
Nestled just a stone's throw from the water, the home has been thoughtfully built into its tree-filled lot. Parking is provided by an oversized carport, which includes a Tesla charger.