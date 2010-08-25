coolcapitals Cool Case Finalists

coolcapitals.com and Dwell teamed up for the second year in a row to bring you a "cool" design competition! We asked for smart-phone cover designs that represent and fuse the unique cultures of the coolcapitals cities of Amsterdam, Antwerp, Valencia, Vienna and Zürich - and boy did you deliver! Here's a slideshow of the top ten finalists. Our judges have a tough decision ahead of them!

Check back on September 1st to find out who won the grand prize—two round-trip tickets to the cool capital of their choice!