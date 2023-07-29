SubscribeSign In
j
Collection by Jonathan Carlos

Concrete Floors

View 39 Photos
A rectangular volume in the kitchen holds an in-cabinet fridge, a walk-in pantry, a room with an HVAC system, and a powder room. The pine ceiling and oak cabinetry are complimentary, and the dark backsplash and countertops are a practical choice that grounds the space. "I love cooking," says Jonah, noting that they chose top-tier appliances from Wolf and Sub-Zero. "I wanted to have a kitchen that could be a central gathering point of our home for years to come where our family could gather to cook together and eat together."
A rectangular volume in the kitchen holds an in-cabinet fridge, a walk-in pantry, a room with an HVAC system, and a powder room. The pine ceiling and oak cabinetry are complimentary, and the dark backsplash and countertops are a practical choice that grounds the space. "I love cooking," says Jonah, noting that they chose top-tier appliances from Wolf and Sub-Zero. "I wanted to have a kitchen that could be a central gathering point of our home for years to come where our family could gather to cook together and eat together."
The wall of joinery with its cozy built-in bench seat is the kids’ designated play zone, with the sleek cabinetry making it easy to pack away toys.
The wall of joinery with its cozy built-in bench seat is the kids’ designated play zone, with the sleek cabinetry making it easy to pack away toys.
A steel staircase connects the living room to the new second story while acting as a functional sculpture in the space. Cameron repurposed the timber paneling from another building site.
A steel staircase connects the living room to the new second story while acting as a functional sculpture in the space. Cameron repurposed the timber paneling from another building site.
The primary suite presents a soothing retreat to rest and unwind, complete with a spacious bath, walk-in closet, and black-framed, sliding glass doors that open up to the pool.
The primary suite presents a soothing retreat to rest and unwind, complete with a spacious bath, walk-in closet, and black-framed, sliding glass doors that open up to the pool.
"A double-gated motor court and six-foot perimeter wall bordering the property further enhances the sense of a private oasis,
"A double-gated motor court and six-foot perimeter wall bordering the property further enhances the sense of a private oasis,
The partially covered area in the courtyard presents an idyllic setting for al fresco dining.
The partially covered area in the courtyard presents an idyllic setting for al fresco dining.
Ryan Leidner designed the kitchen island/dining table, which was built by a cabinetmaker out of white oak plywood and Neolith countertops.
Ryan Leidner designed the kitchen island/dining table, which was built by a cabinetmaker out of white oak plywood and Neolith countertops.
Space for entertaining was important to the couple, who wanted a home they could share with friends.
Space for entertaining was important to the couple, who wanted a home they could share with friends.
Stairs lead down to the home's three private bedrooms, as well as a dorm-like sleeping area and a small recreation space.
Stairs lead down to the home's three private bedrooms, as well as a dorm-like sleeping area and a small recreation space.
In the mid-fifties, modern residential architecture was suspect in the Eastern San Gabriel Valley. The Roberts family requested a ranch house, but Neutra steered his clients towards his vision. Mrs. Roberts wanted a low plaster ceiling throughout the home, which Neutra refused, choosing tongue-and-groove Douglas fir boards instead. He compromised with a plaster ceiling in the living room, pictured above.
In the mid-fifties, modern residential architecture was suspect in the Eastern San Gabriel Valley. The Roberts family requested a ranch house, but Neutra steered his clients towards his vision. Mrs. Roberts wanted a low plaster ceiling throughout the home, which Neutra refused, choosing tongue-and-groove Douglas fir boards instead. He compromised with a plaster ceiling in the living room, pictured above.

19 more saves