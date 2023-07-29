A rectangular volume in the kitchen holds an in-cabinet fridge, a walk-in pantry, a room with an HVAC system, and a powder room. The pine ceiling and oak cabinetry are complimentary, and the dark backsplash and countertops are a practical choice that grounds the space. "I love cooking," says Jonah, noting that they chose top-tier appliances from Wolf and Sub-Zero. "I wanted to have a kitchen that could be a central gathering point of our home for years to come where our family could gather to cook together and eat together."