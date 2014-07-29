Colorful Textiles We Love for Floors or Tables

When it comes to versatile textiles, designer Sandy Chilewich's eponymous studio creates innovative products for both domestic and industrial settings. Originally introduced to the international design community in 2000, Chilewich's woven textiles have redefined the way people cover their tables and floors. From placemats for an outdoor tabletop to floor coverings for a busy hallway, the Dwell Store features many of Chilewich's best-selling products.