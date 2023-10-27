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Collection by Elizabeth Garrison

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The Eames lounge chair is from Design Within Reach and is upholstered in Flamiber Cayenne fabric. The couch is by Floyd, and the rug is from ABC Carpet and Home.
The Eames lounge chair is from Design Within Reach and is upholstered in Flamiber Cayenne fabric. The couch is by Floyd, and the rug is from ABC Carpet and Home.
Updates to the kitchen included new counters and backsplash in Vermont Maple marble, and semi-custom cabinets in a matte moss finish.
Updates to the kitchen included new counters and backsplash in Vermont Maple marble, and semi-custom cabinets in a matte moss finish.
“The house is kind of crooked, with rough floors, and no fancy finishes—but it has lots of personality,” says architect Francisco Mesquita Moura.
“The house is kind of crooked, with rough floors, and no fancy finishes—but it has lots of personality,” says architect Francisco Mesquita Moura.
The triple-height living space is scaled by a bold metal staircase.
The triple-height living space is scaled by a bold metal staircase.
The wallpaper was one of the first interior details, a limited edition print featuring trans icons and significant moments in queer history.
The wallpaper was one of the first interior details, a limited edition print featuring trans icons and significant moments in queer history.
A blast of blue continues the tile-forward motif of the bathroom with Daltile's Keystone in Emerald Green. The bench's salvaged marble slab is a close color match to the pink tile backing the sink, and the sconce is RBW.
A blast of blue continues the tile-forward motif of the bathroom with Daltile's Keystone in Emerald Green. The bench's salvaged marble slab is a close color match to the pink tile backing the sink, and the sconce is RBW.
Designer Irina Kromayer highlights a few decor items and fixtures to help you recreate the look she crafted for the interiors of Berlin’s Hotel Château Royal at home.
Designer Irina Kromayer highlights a few decor items and fixtures to help you recreate the look she crafted for the interiors of Berlin’s Hotel Château Royal at home.
A “weird two-story closet” around the staircase, says Butcher, became the powder room on the first floor and a reading nook on the stair landing. The couple’s twelve-year-old suggested the forest theme, achieved with wallpaper from Murals Your Way and a log sconce from Unique Lighting Co on Etsy.
A “weird two-story closet” around the staircase, says Butcher, became the powder room on the first floor and a reading nook on the stair landing. The couple’s twelve-year-old suggested the forest theme, achieved with wallpaper from Murals Your Way and a log sconce from Unique Lighting Co on Etsy.
Matthew built the shelves and painted them Charcoal Blue from Sherwin Williams. The new windows throughout the house are Milgard.
Matthew built the shelves and painted them Charcoal Blue from Sherwin Williams. The new windows throughout the house are Milgard.
The cabinetry is painted in Behr’s “Asparagus” color, in an extra-matte, chalky finish.
The cabinetry is painted in Behr’s “Asparagus” color, in an extra-matte, chalky finish.
Matthew previously fabricated custom furniture for a decade, so built all of the kitchen cabinets, banquette and table, and island. The latter is made of a 120-year-old beam from the house that had to be replaced. Matthew counted the rings and surmises it was from a tree that started growing before the American Revolution. The perimeter counters are cherry and Butcher designed the upper cabinet to float over the window, which casts sunlight through the glassware and rainbows over the room.
Matthew previously fabricated custom furniture for a decade, so built all of the kitchen cabinets, banquette and table, and island. The latter is made of a 120-year-old beam from the house that had to be replaced. Matthew counted the rings and surmises it was from a tree that started growing before the American Revolution. The perimeter counters are cherry and Butcher designed the upper cabinet to float over the window, which casts sunlight through the glassware and rainbows over the room.
The home is located at Ragged Point, and the young family is always “running full out,” as Adair says—so she and Kopp cheekily named the project the Run Ragged house.
The home is located at Ragged Point, and the young family is always “running full out,” as Adair says—so she and Kopp cheekily named the project the Run Ragged house.
The gray-blue siding continues from the exterior to the interior to reinforce the seamless indoor-outdoor experience. The Callen chair and ottoman are from Room and Board.
The gray-blue siding continues from the exterior to the interior to reinforce the seamless indoor-outdoor experience. The Callen chair and ottoman are from Room and Board.
This airy addition on the back of a historic house in Boise is a model of sensitive renovation, seamlessly melding new and old. Photo by Lincoln Barbour.
This airy addition on the back of a historic house in Boise is a model of sensitive renovation, seamlessly melding new and old. Photo by Lincoln Barbour.
Custom cabinetry was added to meet Hixton's kitchen needs. "We measured all her jars, the plates, everything," says Dyer. The color palette was largely guided by a client-provided velvet pillow and Jackson's signature red-glazed pottery.
Custom cabinetry was added to meet Hixton's kitchen needs. "We measured all her jars, the plates, everything," says Dyer. The color palette was largely guided by a client-provided velvet pillow and Jackson's signature red-glazed pottery.

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