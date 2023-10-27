This airy addition on the back of a historic house in Boise is a model of sensitive renovation, seamlessly melding new and old. Photo by Lincoln Barbour.
Custom cabinetry was added to meet Hixton's kitchen needs. "We measured all her jars, the plates, everything," says Dyer. The color palette was largely guided by a client-provided velvet pillow and Jackson's signature red-glazed pottery.
Steps down from the kitchen is the living room, delineated by a deep blue. An adjacent staircase leads to the lower-level family room, guest room, and office.
Upstairs, each daughter’s bedroom was designed as a sanctuary, with cozy touches like Simon Key Bertman quilts and cushions. The bed and Pile bedside table by Jessica Signell Knutsson sit on top of a Carpet Honeycomb by designer Maria Löw.
The bed and side table in the master bedroom are from Loaf. In the adjacent bathroom, an antique mirror hangs above a Duravit sink. “There’s a slight Arts and Crafts feel to it,” says Marston of the house.
The enlarged mudroom benefits from honed, gray slate floor tiles and newly painted beadboard on the walls. A midcentury Danish cabinet from a local antique shop pairs with an antique rug hung behind it.
Landscape designer Dan Millner of Berkshire Hudson removed the overgrowth and revived the surrounding knoll. The windows, shudders, and doors were replaced, and the home got a fresh coat of paint.