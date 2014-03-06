Coffee Break: San Francisco’s Saint Frank

A recent addition to San Francisco's Russian Hill neighborhood, Saint Frank Coffee serves its brews in a geometrically inclined modern space by local firm Openscope Studio. Formerly a nail salon, the Spartan light-filled cafe is kitted out with custom furniture from local craftspeople and features an extra-long counter to highlight the work of its baristas. Architect Ian Dunn, who collaborated with Amanda Loper on the design, walks us through the space in this installation of our Coffee Break series. Photos by Patricia Chang.