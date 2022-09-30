The removal of two partition walls at the master bedroom en suite exposes the full band of windows, which in turn illuminates the interior well.
A third-floor kitchen looks out over a balcony garden and city views. Bar stools by Pick Up line the centralized island.
Sabbeth designed the built-in sideboard, which Waterfield topped with a wall mirror by Ben and Aja Blanc, bought from the Future Perfect, to fit beneath the clerestory windows.
“In the bathrooms we worked with a local Mexican artist who specializes in the ancient art of Tadelakt, a waterproof plaster used for centuries in Morocco and European bath houses,” explains Santa Ana. The mottled finish of the plaster expresses the artistry of the material and its craftsperson.
The master bath features wetsyle sinks, neolith basalt counters, leicht cabinets, a cementitous floor, and a teak shower platform and bench.
Master Bathroom
Ann Sacks and American Olean porcelain tile cover every square inch of the master bathroom. Narrow, unevenly spaced rectangular windows are a calling card of the addition and Ronan’s most assertive move. Here the window is a horizontal clerestory, but others are low and vertical.
Master Bathroom - soaking tub w/ linear fireplace - White thermafoil floating vanities, Duravit and Hansgrohe fixtures, Large-format Italian porcelain tile from Emil Ceramica
Washed oak joinery and textured tiles add warmth to the space, providing a soft contrast to the crisp concrete and brick.