Checking In On WantedDesign 2013

Now in its third year, WantedDesign is proving to be a crucial stop on the New York Design Week train.

This year, a cast of international designers brought their wares through conversation series, workshops, and a Module-R pop-up shop to the Terminal Stores for New York Design Week. From a colorful showing by Central American designers to a celebration of 40 years of Ligne Roset’s Togo, we’ve pulled together a few of the many chairs, accessories, and lights that stopped us in our tracks.