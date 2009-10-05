Charlie Cannon and Innovation Studio

Charlie Cannon is the energetic founder and teacher of RISD's award-winning Innovation Studio. An interdisciplinary class in its eleventh year, the studio invites industrial design, landscape architecture, and architecture students to collaborate on large-scale infrastructure and environmental issues. Last weekend at A Better World By Design, the three-day conference organized by students at Brown University and the Rhode Island School of Design, I visited the I.D. department and talked to Cannon at the workshop, where fourteen students are re-envisioning and redesigning Rhode Island's energy policies and practices.