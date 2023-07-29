SubscribeSign In
a
Collection by Andrej Mitrovic

Chalet M

View 5 Photos
A hardwood roof ensures that the cabin can withstand wintry snowfalls.
A hardwood roof ensures that the cabin can withstand wintry snowfalls.
Considering the abundance of biodiversity, lifting the structure off the ground was an ecological measure as much as a utilitarian one.
Considering the abundance of biodiversity, lifting the structure off the ground was an ecological measure as much as a utilitarian one.
The Impluvium Refuge is set in a dense, tall Chilean forest within the Huilo-Huilo Biological Reserve.
The Impluvium Refuge is set in a dense, tall Chilean forest within the Huilo-Huilo Biological Reserve.
The home is composed of two modules, with a kitchen and common space at the center.
The home is composed of two modules, with a kitchen and common space at the center.