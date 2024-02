The dining table is where Kate starts her day with a cup of tea and her laptop, sorting out her calendar, booking travel, and catching up on emails. Typically, she has music playing to keep her focused while she’s home alone. And, as she’s bouncing around so often, when she’s not unpacking, doing laundry, and repacking for her next trip, she’s planted on her back porch with friends, garlic cheese bread, and a bit of vino.