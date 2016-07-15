CEDIT – Ceramiche d’Italia, six collections mark the beginning of a new story.

Florim relaunches the CEDIT brand, a high-end product that creates original and expressive dialogues with the art and contemporary design worlds. The historic brand has been a unique benchmark in its kind, proposing decorative and chromatic solutions, completely new in the interior design field, developed thanks to the long and fruitful collaboration with some of the leading artists, architects and designers of that time. Prominent characters such as Marco Zanuso, Ettore Sottsass, Alessandro Mendini, Sergio Asti, Emilio Scanavino, Mimmo Rotella and Gino Marotta signed the historical collections - architects with high-level creative standards – paired with singular ceramic accessories designed by masters such as Achille and Pier Giacomo Castiglioni, the Dam Group and, again, Ettore Sottsass. For more than fifty years, CEDIT has been synonymous of material testing and design research in the ceramic tile industry. CEDIT – Ceramiche d’Italia - returns as the key manufacturer of the ‘Made in Italy’ with a new expressive season: the result of the collaboration with some of the most prestigious names in the contemporary italian creative fields. A product with extremely high material characteristics and functional performances, a balanced synthesis between artisanal qualities and technological innovation. Barbara Brondi & Marco Rainò | BRH+, Marco Casamonti | Archea Associati, Giorgio Griffa, Franco Guerzoni, Matteo Nunziati, Giorgia Zanellato & Daniele Bortotto are the first six designers to have worked on this project. These initial collections will in time be joined by new designs; upcoming compositions are still being worked on by Andrea Trimarchi & Simone Farresin | Formafantasma and Martino Gamper.