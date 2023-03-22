A vintage rolling island adds flexibility to the kitchen layout. The herringbone flooring is from Quick-Step.
The home went through an 18-month renovation period.
A new deck made of garapa, a sustainable, rot-resistant tropical wood, has a woodburning hot tub from Goodland.
The center island serves as a breakfast nook, sink space, and storage, and marks a transition from bold, blue cabinets into open shelving.
The new volume is clad in Zincalume and Colorbond. At the upper level, a fixed perforated screen sits in front of the main bedroom window to prevent overlooking while preserving views across the urban fabric of the eastern suburbs.
Floor plan of Karina Soors House by Denc-Studio
Before: The front door entered into the kitchen on an elevated platform. Both the clients and the design team wanted to make the kitchen the same level as the rest of the living spaces.
The renovation added two sliding-glass doors and a new concrete patio.
Along with a new coat of paint, the hotel needed new doors, which Field Theory sourced from a local shop called Doorjamb. "Our painter sanded and stripped them for hours,
Floor plan of Neiswander/Corsello Mountain Home by Michael Neiswander