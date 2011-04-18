Borrego Springs' Mod Houses

I posted some of the mid-century buildings in my last Borrego Springs update, but over the course of my three days in the desert I visited a half dozen really beautiful homes. Lucky for you, I met photographer Judy Parker, who has shot much of the great architecture in the town and has kindly allowed me to post some of it here. Spared my grainy, ill-lit snapshots, you can revel in the lovingly preserved design details that make Borrego Springs a desert paradise. If you like what you see, do look into getting a copy of Parker's excllent book Borrego Modern. I've got one and it's a really great glimpse of this unique community.