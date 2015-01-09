Boiling Water from Your Tap: Innovative Home Tech Since 1973

The boiling water tap, now four decades old, comes in a new, energy-efficient iteration.

It may sound somewhat surprising that the instant boiling water tap, created by Dutch company Quooker, has been available since 1973. Mind you, back then the device was by and large in its prototypical stages, sold mainly to acquaintances of the brand. Although marking the tap's history are several hiatuses, it's not surprising to hear that this innovative product was, and continues to be, a hit. The latest incarnation, named Fusion, is capable of delivering cold, warm, and boiling water from a single faucet on-demand. As such, the Quooker may have you rethink the conventionality of your sink, which could become the place where you'll start brewing your daily cup of coffee.