Collection by Linda Foster
Board Formed Concrete

Inspired by Donald Judd’s minimalist works, the three volumes feature board-formed concrete walls accented with charred wood. Shown here, the tallest contains four double-height bedrooms, each with a “tapanco,” or loft, for sleeping or reading.
Architects Javier Sánchez and Carlos Mar of JSa created a bold house in Valle de Bravo that emerges from the setting in three parts like "excavated stone boxes." Valle de Bravo that emerges from the setting in three parts like "excavated stone boxes. Inspired by Donald Judd’s minimalist works, the three volumes feature board-formed concrete walls accented with charred wood. Strategically placed cutouts and windows frame views within and between the volumes and out to the surrounding terrain.
Acapulco chairs sit on the adjacent deck. The windows are by Milgard and the glass sliders are by Western Window Systems.
The bedroom furniture is from West Elm and the duvet is from Virgil Abloh’s Markerad collection for IKEA.
The side patio doubles as a parking spot for a custom-built 1970 Honda CB750.
A red Womb chair from Knoll adds a bright touch to the otherwise neutral palette.
“The approval process wasn’t easy. It’s just a guesthouse, but we may as well have been trying to build an apartment complex in the backyard,” says Marks. Walls of board-formed concrete are warmed by the cumaru wood ceilings and decks.
