Best of SF 20 Modernism Show

This weekend's SF20 Modernism Show and Sale opened to the public this morning at San Francisco's Fort Mason Center. Dwell editors Aaron Britt and Sarah Rich took a spin around the floor and found some excellent mid-century furniture and art, exhibited by gallerists from around the country. We picked out some of our favorite items and put together a slideshow for those of you who can't make it to the show. But for readers who are Bay Area locals, do check out the show yourself. Even if you're not there to take a piece home, it's worth admiring the goods.