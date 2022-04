The Dutch design duo's newest creations, released during Salone del Mobile 2014.

Prolific Dutch design duo Scholten & Baijings released an impressive lineup of products at Milan Design Week 2014. The designers’ preference for clean lines and pastel shades ran the gamut, from their playful pendant lights for Moooi and a perforated chair for HAY, to a line of sophisticated glassware for J. Hill's Standard.