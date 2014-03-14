Best Midcentury Homes in America

Looking back at one our favorite architecture books from Assouline, Living Architecture: Greatest American Houses of the 20th Century, which shows a different perspective on some of the midcentury's most classic homes.

This large, wonderfully photographed tome by Dominique Browning and Lucy Gilmore serves up the '27 Yankees of American residential design. Fallingwater by Frank Lloyd Wright, the Hooper House II by Marcel Breuer, John Lautner's Elrod House, and the Schindler House by Rudolph Schindler are all present and accounted for. The photography falls to the likes of Robert Polidori, Dwell-favorite Jason Schmidt, Oberto Gili, and others. Suffice it to say, this is a book of lovingly rendered icons, the Hepburns, Monroes, and Liz Taylor's of modernist design. Have a look at this slideshow for a preview of what's inside.