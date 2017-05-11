Best Bathrooms

Subscribe
To see all the bathrooms on Dwell visit
dwell.com/photos/...
In the master bathroom, the couple traded an outdated tile tub for the BOV 02 from Wetstyle and added fixtures, towel...
In the shower: custom Carocim tile, created in Morocco.
An Almond bathtub by Porcelanosa is accented by a tub filler from Hansgrohe.
In the bathroom, plywood cabinets by Doug Chamblin support a concrete countertop Stern designed himself.
The door is made of MDF panels attached to a wood frame and topped with an ash veneer.
A converted attic in a turn-of-the-century building in Berlin’s Charlottenburg neighborhood asks over $4 million.
Master...
The interiors at Waterhouse at South Bund in Shanghai,...
Master...
Master...