Bench Seating
The cabinetry is painted Asian Paints Dense Woods and the overhead light is Kumar. A thick piece of Panda Marble was chosen for the custom table. “The beauty of this marble was that it was a beautiful piece that had a few streaks of green apart from the black and white streaks, which went well with our design and color scheme,” says Wagh.
After: The soaring new living and dining space benefits from an abundance of natural light from every side, and they spent a lot of time trying to find the best lighting for the kitchen. The final choice: long, narrow copper pendants from Denmark suspended by ultra thin wires to not disrupt the visual flow of the room.
