The house features Bayerwald sliding windows and highly insulated fixed glass; low-VOC paint from Benjamin Moore; and big overhangs to the south to shield summer sun and allow winter light. It was important to the family to integrate sustainable materials and strategies.
In the kitchen, Fougeron and her team designed a nook backed with sliding panels and lined in green felt from FilzFelt. Solo Wide Dining Chairs by Neri & Hu for De la Espada surround a Dizzie table by Lievore Altherr Molina from Arper.
The Bulthaup kitchen also features Calacatta quartzite countertops from Stone Fleury. A Float console table by Aleksandra Zee hangs along a wall opposite the bar stools.