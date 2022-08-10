Bench
Reilly slotted a utility room behind the kitchen to house the oven, an extra fridge, pantry cabinets, and the laundry. A Navajo rug that Reilly found at a local yard sale adds a touch of color. The countertop and backsplash are stainless steel. She found the counter stools at a local thrift shop. “I scour every secondhand shop and go to ever yard sale in the Hamptons,” she says. “Each piece is the result of weeks of searching.”
The couple’s bedroom features a platform bed designed and built by designer Brandon Jørgensen, along with a steel bench and a leather-and-brass chair, both from Erin Martin Design. The painting is by L.A. artist Donnie Molls, while the 3-Squared floor lamp is by Blackman Cruz. “In the morning, we take turns going down to get coffee,” says Buttons. “And then we lie in bed and read, looking at the trees. It’s heaven.”