The couple’s bedroom features a platform bed designed and built by designer Brandon Jørgensen, along with a steel bench and a leather-and-brass chair, both from Erin Martin Design. The painting is by L.A. artist Donnie Molls, while the 3-Squared floor lamp is by Blackman Cruz. “In the morning, we take turns going down to get coffee,” says Buttons. “And then we lie in bed and read, looking at the trees. It’s heaven.”