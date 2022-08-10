SubscribeSign In
Collection by Linda Foster

Bench

Reilly slotted a utility room behind the kitchen to house the oven, an extra fridge, pantry cabinets, and the laundry. A Navajo rug that Reilly found at a local yard sale adds a touch of color. The countertop and backsplash are stainless steel. She found the counter stools at a local thrift shop. “I scour every secondhand shop and go to ever yard sale in the Hamptons,” she says. “Each piece is the result of weeks of searching.”
The couple’s bedroom features a platform bed designed and built by designer Brandon Jørgensen, along with a steel bench and a leather-and-brass chair, both from Erin Martin Design. The painting is by L.A. artist Donnie Molls, while the 3-Squared floor lamp is by Blackman Cruz. “In the morning, we take turns going down to get coffee,” says Buttons. “And then we lie in bed and read, looking at the trees. It’s heaven.”
Every corner of the interior has its own connection to the garden, backdropped by the warm terracotta concrete wall that demarcates the property.
The entrance to the walk-in closet is marked by another bench floating across the window, and a mirror inset in white oak.
Berg floated a seating bench across a new kitchen window, which brings attention to the lowered sill placement.
