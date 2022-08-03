SubscribeSign In
j
Collection by Jean-Vivier Lévesque

Bench

View 40 Photos
The Solo chairs in the dining area are by Studio Nitzan Cohen.
The Solo chairs in the dining area are by Studio Nitzan Cohen.
The table in the kitchen dining area was crafted from leftover Douglas fir boards and the built-in bench is made from Douglas fir plywood. Ribbed white ceramic wall tile provides contrasting texture.
The table in the kitchen dining area was crafted from leftover Douglas fir boards and the built-in bench is made from Douglas fir plywood. Ribbed white ceramic wall tile provides contrasting texture.
Brooke and Tobi found the dining table on Craigslist, from a Eugene carpenter who specializes in refinishing vintage furniture. The chairs and light are vintage, and the white oak banquette is designed by Boyer, with Brooke’s love of the Audo hotel for inspiration. “They have a dining area that has an insert in the back of the dining bench to lean photos and pictures,” says Brooke.
Brooke and Tobi found the dining table on Craigslist, from a Eugene carpenter who specializes in refinishing vintage furniture. The chairs and light are vintage, and the white oak banquette is designed by Boyer, with Brooke’s love of the Audo hotel for inspiration. “They have a dining area that has an insert in the back of the dining bench to lean photos and pictures,” says Brooke.
An internal mezzanine makes an ideal sleeping space.
An internal mezzanine makes an ideal sleeping space.
The home includes a traditional Finnish sauna clad in birch.
The home includes a traditional Finnish sauna clad in birch.
Twenty-foot-wide doors from Solar Innovations offer easy access to the deck. “Solar Innovations was the only manufacturer at that time that had a pocket multi-slider with a good ADA threshold,” says architect Erick Mikiten. “They almost look like steel, but are thermally broken aluminum.”
Twenty-foot-wide doors from Solar Innovations offer easy access to the deck. “Solar Innovations was the only manufacturer at that time that had a pocket multi-slider with a good ADA threshold,” says architect Erick Mikiten. “They almost look like steel, but are thermally broken aluminum.”
The door to the right leads to the garden kitchen where the cooking school sessions are held. It’s housed in a central volume and surrounded by greenery and relaxed dining set-ups.
The door to the right leads to the garden kitchen where the cooking school sessions are held. It’s housed in a central volume and surrounded by greenery and relaxed dining set-ups.
Lounge chairs are perched along the edge of an emerald-green saltwater pool.
Lounge chairs are perched along the edge of an emerald-green saltwater pool.
The walls and parts of the roof are original to the structure. The steel-framed windows and openings are new.
The walls and parts of the roof are original to the structure. The steel-framed windows and openings are new.
New outdoor dining space is defined and by a custom concrete and wood bench with steel trellis above .
New outdoor dining space is defined and by a custom concrete and wood bench with steel trellis above .
Looking from new back porch towards the new pool, casita building, and new outdoor living space.
Looking from new back porch towards the new pool, casita building, and new outdoor living space.
The mudroom is an essential stop for the family after skiing and other outdoor excursions. Lockers provide neat storage for all their gear.
The mudroom is an essential stop for the family after skiing and other outdoor excursions. Lockers provide neat storage for all their gear.
The large fireplace in the living area is the only source of heating in the entire home, despite winter temperatures that drop to -10 degrees Celsius.
The large fireplace in the living area is the only source of heating in the entire home, despite winter temperatures that drop to -10 degrees Celsius.
Inspired by the modernists, the brothers integrated bespoke furniture into the architecture. The bespoke cabinetry is crafted from raw, unpolished timber that has an earthy, warm colour that complements the colour and texture of the walls.
Inspired by the modernists, the brothers integrated bespoke furniture into the architecture. The bespoke cabinetry is crafted from raw, unpolished timber that has an earthy, warm colour that complements the colour and texture of the walls.
“We are in a nature sanctuary, and we are all responsible for its protection,” Gabriel says. “In this sense, we promote sustainable tourism, which has the least possible impact on the environment and encourages respect and conservation of each species.” Reused larch shingles clad the exteriors of the cabins.
“We are in a nature sanctuary, and we are all responsible for its protection,” Gabriel says. “In this sense, we promote sustainable tourism, which has the least possible impact on the environment and encourages respect and conservation of each species.” Reused larch shingles clad the exteriors of the cabins.

20 more saves