Behind the Scenes of Dwell on Design 2012

It takes an army of staff, editors, photographers, builders, and volunteers to pull of Dwell on Design each year. Organizing exhibitors, planning panels and offsite events, writing preview guides, manning the registration desk and info booths, and figuring out all of the other little details that keep the show floor humming is no small feat. When we editors arrived Thursday afternoon, the show floor exhibits were still being built, but by 10 a.m. Friday, like magic, everything was set and ready. While we can't document every moment in the saga, welcome to our album of the doughnut-fueled, caffeine-infused, salad-hating (well, not really) moments that make the show one of our favorite annual events. See you in 2013!