Collection by Diana Budds
Behind the Scenes at Cosentino's Factory
Beginning in the 1950s, photographers Bernd and Hilla Becher traveled Europe documenting the architecture of industry. Inspired by their perspective, we captured a few images of Cosentino's sprawling headquarters in Almeria, Spain, which produces engineered and natural-stone surfaces—it's a place where high-tech processes and very traditional techniques come together. Click through this slideshow for a look at shots that didn't make it into our step-by-step look at the marble manufacturing process.