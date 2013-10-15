Collection by Megan Hamaker
Beauty vs. Politics: The Architecture, Art, and Design of Washington DC
In light of the government shutdown there has been a lot of negativity swirling around Washington DC. While the shutdown and threat of a crippled economy are very serious topics, Washington DC doesn't have to be all politics all the time. We thought we might take your mind off of it all for just a moment by presenting some of the incredible and beautiful architecture, art, design, and ideas to come out of our capital along the way.