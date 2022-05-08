SubscribeSign In
Bathrooms: tiny/micro

Picking the right tile for a trailer floor can be a challenge—tiles need to be a particular size to withstand road vibrations without cracking. So Native Tile made a custom size and custom design for this project. “I spent four hours putting together this puzzle,” says Bolden.
“Parker was dipping brass faucets into his magic solution and Jan was like ‘what are you doing, it was so shiny and beautiful!” laughs Duwayne.
The upper-level bathroom features porcelain tile and a walk-in shower.
“We splurged on everything—we doubled our budget,” says Remo. To afford the increases, he sought out cash discounts, and Emi got trade rates through her company on pricey materials like limewash paint and Zia cement tiles.
Art of the bath: The new bathroom features a pattern of staggered tiles, inspired by an art installation that wrapped around a corner. “Corners are overlooked—you can use them to emphasize the space,” says Rudabeh.
In the bathroom, the vanity base is an early 20th century English two-drawer side table and the storage is provided by a rustic brown-painted bucket bench shelf circa 1930.
This 530-square-foot prefab in East Sussex, England, was designed by Michael Kendrick Architects for a family who wanted to build a woodland retreat/rental on their property. Immersing the lodge into the forest reflects the family’s intent to, as the architects explain, “enhance the ecological biodiversity of the area, protect wildlife, and enable guests … to understand and appreciate the fauna, flora, and unique history and nature of the area, while supporting and promoting the local economy.”
The bathroom's shower walls and built-in shelf are also made from custom concrete with glass beads by Phoenix Concrete. "I love this material because it's super organic and full of character,
Lekien designed a built-in concrete vanity for the bathroom, creating a minimalist aesthetic for the space.
The bathroom vanity, with a countertop made of Pacifica millennial pink retro mix terrazzo from Concrete Collaborative, was one of the most complex parts of the project. “Curved forms are a lot of work,” Ash says. The designer’s inspiration for the curved motif and color palette came from an antique stained glass window.
For the bathroom, local studio Dusty Whipple Designs created a custom concrete sink. It sits within waterproof tadelakt plaster walls that run into the shower and around the room.
A custom vanity separates the sleeping area from the luxurious en suite bath, which includes a freestanding tub and a walk-in shower with a heated floor.
White mosaic tile on the walls of the bathroom creates a fresh and airy aesthetic.
When the bathroom light is on, a circle of light is reflected on the apartment ceiling through an oculus in the bathroom ceiling.
The bathroom, adjacent to the kitchen, features a pale blue exterior wall that ties it to the kitchen area. A mirrored panel on the inside of the door reflects space and light, creating a feeling of spaciousness.
