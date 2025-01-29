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Collection by Susan Lewis

Bathrooms

Same tile on shower wall and floor.

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Erin Adams tile adds interest and color to a minimal bathroom
Erin Adams tile adds interest and color to a minimal bathroom
The family bathroom has a retractable skylight.
The family bathroom has a retractable skylight.
The colorful Porter Teleo wallpaper and custom, commissioned shower curtain in the kid's bathroom is offset by a funky white and charcoal tiled floor.
The colorful Porter Teleo wallpaper and custom, commissioned shower curtain in the kid's bathroom is offset by a funky white and charcoal tiled floor.
A geometric, peach-colored tile in the master bathroom adds a joyful jolt to the home. The walnut cabinetry is an ode to the home's mid-century roots.
A geometric, peach-colored tile in the master bathroom adds a joyful jolt to the home. The walnut cabinetry is an ode to the home's mid-century roots.