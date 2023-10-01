SubscribeSign In
s
Collection by Samantha Castellanos

Bath

View 7 Photos
Ann Sacks terrazzo tile covers the floor and backsplash. The sinks were fabricated by a local artisan, Cement Elegance.
Ann Sacks terrazzo tile covers the floor and backsplash. The sinks were fabricated by a local artisan, Cement Elegance.
In the main bath, Arto tile from Tempest Tileworks in turquoise was combined with Benjamin Moore paint in the color Boca Raton.
In the main bath, Arto tile from Tempest Tileworks in turquoise was combined with Benjamin Moore paint in the color Boca Raton.
Lisbon firm Aurora Arquitectos and local studio FURO collaborated on the renovation of an 18th-century structure in Vila Real de Santo António, a city in Portugal’s southern Algarve region.
Lisbon firm Aurora Arquitectos and local studio FURO collaborated on the renovation of an 18th-century structure in Vila Real de Santo António, a city in Portugal’s southern Algarve region.
Popham Design supplied the tiles in the bathrooms, were Gebhardt chose to incorporate more color.
Popham Design supplied the tiles in the bathrooms, were Gebhardt chose to incorporate more color.
A terracotta vanity expands across the full length of the bathroom.
A terracotta vanity expands across the full length of the bathroom.
The guest room's bathroom features a sconce by Lindsey Adelman and all-green tiles. Since this bathroom is also the powder room, the owners wanted it to be fun.
The guest room's bathroom features a sconce by Lindsey Adelman and all-green tiles. Since this bathroom is also the powder room, the owners wanted it to be fun.