Light pours through clerestory windows in the master bathroom. Staying true to the home’s overall aesthetic, Sweet used simple, contrasting materials—white oak for the cabinets and Ann Sacks white tiles for the walls.
A clawfoot tub sits below a stained-glass window in another bath with penny tile floors.
The primary bath includes double sinks, a freestanding tub with jets, and a walk-in rain shower.
In one of the bathrooms, a pale-pink sink pops against the floor-to-ceiling tile-work.
The floors are a handmade ceramic tile and the vanity is covered in micro-cement, with a stone vessel basin.
The walls are covered in Portola Paints Roman Clay in ‘Anchor,’ and the floors are Bedrosians penny tile.
The shower is covered in tadelakt in "Wabi
Architect Charlie Lazor designed this peaceful, lakeside prefab in Ontario, Canada, with a Japanese-style bathroom clad in richly stained teak with a matching tub and sink by Bath in Wood.