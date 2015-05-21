Basics of Infill Development

If you live in a city, you've seen it all around you: infill, the land-reuse movement that's popping up around the world. Get the skinny on this space-saving design strategy here.

At Dwell on Design Los Angeles 2015, three innovative architects—Apurva Pande, AIA, of CHA:col; Jeanine Centuori, principal and founder of UrbanRock Design and director of the Architecture of Civic Engagement (ACE) Center at Woodbury University; and Nathaniel Funk, of Vancouver-based Shape Architecture—will share their perspectives on the topic in the AIA Continuing Education panel Urban Infill and Small Spaces. Through current and recently-completed projects, these architects will demonstrate their solutions for maximizing living space in urban infill projects, and how preservation and sustainability can go hand in hand.