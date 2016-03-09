Barnes Pool House

The pool house is located in Calistoga on a spectacular 32 acre site with 360 degree views to Mount St. Helena, the Palisades and Napa Valley. The pool house nestles into a sloped hillside and extends a cantilevered roof, deck and pool out toward the Napa Valley. Taking its form from the shape of the site, the pool deck's outer edge follows the gentle curve of the hillside. The pool's perimeter opens with an infinity edge as the site drops away, leaving the water as the horizon against the expansive landscape of the Napa Valley beyond. Photos by: Cesar Rubio