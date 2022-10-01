SubscribeSign In
When Austin-based firm Matt Fajkus Architecture was tasked with renovating this classic midcentury home, they sought to open up the interior—not only by unifying the common areas into an open-plan layout, but also by literally raising the home's roof. This strategy increased the ceiling height on three sides of the home, allowing for the insertion of clerestory windows to create a bright and airy open living space. "The raised ceiling maintains the original pitched roof geometry to stay harmonious with the existing gabled roof in the private zone," explain the architects in a statement.
Formerly the garage, the new living room feels bright and spacious thanks to large windows, white walls, and a vaulted ceiling.
The addition is connected to the existing home by a glass "bridge" that serves as the entry and maintains visual continuity through to the backyard.
House Proud: Sylvain Duquette in front of his award-winning home.
RIC Design Build paid homage to the midcentury era and architect Alan McCullough’s legacy while making the house work for today.
