Banana Hammock is the latest addition to the Extract series and goes back to how the project originally started; develop a new application for discarded textiles.

Extract is a process where existing textiles are meticulously unthreaded by hand in to new geometrical patterns. The collection makes use of fabrics that are by-products of the fashion and furniture industry. In reaction to the machine woven structures Henny has been unthreading the fabrics by hand in order to create new geometrical designs within the fabric. By doing this tightly woven, opaque textiles become translucent and the relation between the different threads that make up the fabrics becomes clear.

Banana Hammock is made from a textile originally intended for furniture upholstery. Found as a waste material in a furniture factory in north Beijing, it now has a bright new life ahead of itself.