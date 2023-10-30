Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
Pros: Laminate is at the low end of the price range for countertops, is scratch- and stain-resistant, and comes in a tremendous range of colors. It’s also easy to install, making it a viable DIY option for the handy crowd. Cons: Because laminate countertops are created by layering pieces of plywood and plastic, edges can chip off easily, and the surface can even melt if too much heat is applied directly.
The mixture of dark colored hand-made Moroccan tile backsplash by Mosaic House is offset by contrasting niche lined with light-colored tile. The custom kitchen cabinets were designed by MIRIAM BIOLEK Interior Design with Bendheim's mouth-blown glass inserts.
“The terra-cotta backsplash in the kitchen is probably most people’s favorite feature. It was such a simple way to tie all the colors together in the house,” adds Rebecca.
The kitchen has Landslide pendants from Twenty One Tonnes and a curved concrete island.
The kitchen follows the less is more nature employed by the home, opting for marble countertops and backsplash to make the space distinct.
Terra-cotta tiles clad the kitchen backsplash, and the countertops are made of oak.
An iridescent Clé Tile backsplash in the kitchen catches the light.
In the kitchen, Suzanne and her team opted for stainless steel along the countertops and backsplash. “It's a material that amplifies natural light while appearing more slender and lightweight compared to a thick stone slab,” she says. An aluminum-lined lightwell also hangs over the space. Photo by Kevin Scott
With ample natural light and a hidden pantry, this kitchen serves as well as it entertains. Walnut millwork is accented by clean white work surfaces and stainless steel backsplash.
Tabarka Studio Imported Tile Backsplash and Calcutta Gold Marble Countertop
The white subway tile backsplash was given a unique touch with a stacked layout, rather than a typical off-set design.
Tabarka Studio Backsplash and Calcutta Marble Counters
A close-up of the kitchen's custom cabinetry, white quartz countertop and backsplash, and black metal open shelving
We'd never knock the classic white backsplash. They come in a range of styles and finishes, from very simple and consistent to handmade and slightly irregular, and work with dark kitchen cabinets just as well as light or white cabinets. In this kitchen, the white countertop matches the white glossy tile backsplash from Porcelain and More.
New custom walnut cabinetry syncs with the rest of the built-ins throughout the home, to create a pleasing rhythm in the open plan. The backsplash is Heath Ceramics tile, and the counter is Pental Quartz. Open shelves at the rear overlook a cozy den, and allow sightlines out the new windows at the front of the home.
In the kitchen, an “Alpine Mist’ Caesarstone slab tops Alder cabinets. A mint green custom steel hood conceals a Vent-a-Hood insert, and Ann Sacks ‘Context’ tile in Frost covers the backsplash.
Custom pendant lights from Sydney’s Anchor Ceramics hang above the vintage table. The company also made the backsplash behind the coffee counter.
The homeowners chose knotty alder cabinets and concrete countertops, starkly contrasting with the rest of the home. A white tile backsplash draws attention to the black faucet and barstools.
The kitchen in this family home in Sydney by Australian architects Bennett and Trimble enjoys morning light from two east-facing windows: one on the first level, and the other positioned up high near the roof’s northeastern corner. A KWC Eve faucet, Franke sink, and Miele appliances complement the elegant subway tile backsplash.
