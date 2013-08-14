Back in Production: The Tongue Chair by Arne Jacobsen

Move over, Pierre Paulin. Designed in 1955 for Munkegård School in Denmark, the Tongue chair was Danish designer Arne Jacobsen’s second completed chair design, introduced on the heels of the Ant chair and before the now-iconic Swan and Egg (both 1958). The chair had a place in the rooms at the Royal Hotel in Copenhagen, where it was also modified for use as a barstool. Then it all but disappeared, save for a brief comeback in the ’80s, after which it became fairly obsolete—and extremely rare. Enter the furniture manufacturing company HOWE, who has just announced that they are reissuing the chair, retaining the exact design yet strengthening the construction and offering updated materials and finishes.