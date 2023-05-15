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Collection by Andy Meakins

Awesome!

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In this tiny Italian apartment, one of the wall panels is a Murphy bed that folds up when not in use.
In this tiny Italian apartment, one of the wall panels is a Murphy bed that folds up when not in use.
Rael hosts guests and students in the Dominguez House, a neighboring dwelling that belonged to his great-aunt’s family and exists within the network of structures that he has dubbed the Adobe Archipelago. In the space, now an extension of his own home, he decorates with the likes of a Hans Wegner–inspired Shell chair covered in shearling and plentiful books and records.
Rael hosts guests and students in the Dominguez House, a neighboring dwelling that belonged to his great-aunt’s family and exists within the network of structures that he has dubbed the Adobe Archipelago. In the space, now an extension of his own home, he decorates with the likes of a Hans Wegner–inspired Shell chair covered in shearling and plentiful books and records.
On Father’s Day of 2022, Rael and Mattias—whose birthday happens to be just one day apart from Rael’s—restored the primary home’s outer layer to its original state by removing concrete and applying a mud plaster. From a young age, Mattias has worked alongside Rael building hornos, or earth ovens, collaborating on larger 3-D printed buildings, and even driving the tractor.
On Father’s Day of 2022, Rael and Mattias—whose birthday happens to be just one day apart from Rael’s—restored the primary home’s outer layer to its original state by removing concrete and applying a mud plaster. From a young age, Mattias has worked alongside Rael building hornos, or earth ovens, collaborating on larger 3-D printed buildings, and even driving the tractor.
Rachel and Sasha Klupchak's 1920s home in the <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Larchmont neighborhood of Los Angeles.</span>
Larchmont neighborhood of Los Angeles.
Rudolph Schindler’s Bubeshko Apartments in Silver Lake, Los Angeles.
Rudolph Schindler’s Bubeshko Apartments in Silver Lake, Los Angeles.
With post-and-beam construction, a thin roof profile, and an open floor plan that facilitates an interplay between the interior and exterior, the Dwell Prefab Palm Springs by Turkel Design bears all the signatures of the architecture firm. The show home is its first in California, which allowed Turkel and his team to put extra emphasis on indoor/outdoor living.
With post-and-beam construction, a thin roof profile, and an open floor plan that facilitates an interplay between the interior and exterior, the Dwell Prefab Palm Springs by Turkel Design bears all the signatures of the architecture firm. The show home is its first in California, which allowed Turkel and his team to put extra emphasis on indoor/outdoor living.
Each of MyCabin's offerings were designed to work in concert and form a complete residential set, where My Milla (25 or long) houses daily living, My Kalmus provides a dedicated work space, and My Galia adds a bit of wellful luxury.
Each of MyCabin's offerings were designed to work in concert and form a complete residential set, where My Milla (25 or long) houses daily living, My Kalmus provides a dedicated work space, and My Galia adds a bit of wellful luxury.

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