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Rael hosts guests and students in the Dominguez House, a neighboring dwelling that belonged to his great-aunt’s family and exists within the network of structures that he has dubbed the Adobe Archipelago. In the space, now an extension of his own home, he decorates with the likes of a Hans Wegner–inspired Shell chair covered in shearling and plentiful books and records.
On Father’s Day of 2022, Rael and Mattias—whose birthday happens to be just one day apart from Rael’s—restored the primary home’s outer layer to its original state by removing concrete and applying a mud plaster. From a young age, Mattias has worked alongside Rael building hornos, or earth ovens, collaborating on larger 3-D printed buildings, and even driving the tractor.
With post-and-beam construction, a thin roof profile, and an open floor plan that facilitates an interplay between the interior and exterior, the Dwell Prefab Palm Springs by Turkel Design bears all the signatures of the architecture firm. The show home is its first in California, which allowed Turkel and his team to put extra emphasis on indoor/outdoor living.
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