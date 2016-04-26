The Aspect Lamps are minimalist geometric compositions that showcase the quality and texture of the materials used. Weighted

by a unique engineered marble base, the stems elegantly branch out in different formations, as their adjustable conical shades allude to distinct personalities. Shade and stem are composed of powdercoated steel accented by polished brass hardware.

Featuring Ceramic Sculptures by Keiko Narahashi

Floor 72"H

Table 26"H

Prototype - Seeking producer/manufacturer however limited production is available.