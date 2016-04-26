Collection by Moving Mountains
Aspect Lamps
The Aspect Lamps are minimalist geometric compositions that showcase the quality and texture of the materials used. Weighted
by a unique engineered marble base, the stems elegantly branch out in different formations, as their adjustable conical shades allude to distinct personalities. Shade and stem are composed of powdercoated steel accented by polished brass hardware.
Featuring Ceramic Sculptures by Keiko Narahashi
Floor 72"H
Table 26"H
Prototype - Seeking producer/manufacturer however limited production is available.