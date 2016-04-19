Artist's Studio

This 1,200 square foot stu­dio for a painter based in West Los An­ge­les pro­vides ad­di­tional work­space filled with fil­tered, soft light. The artist, whose works re­quire long dry­ing pe­ri­ods, wanted to have a light-filled space to fin­ish and dis­play his paint­ings that was with­out any di­rect sun­light. Win­dows were strate­gi­cally placed to al­low a large amount of light in, sur­faces were painted white to re­flect the am­bi­ent light, and the ad­di­tion took ad­van­tage of the site to pro­vide the max­i­mum al­low­able view­ing space.