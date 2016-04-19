Collection by Kevin Daly Architects
Artist's Studio
This 1,200 square foot studio for a painter based in West Los Angeles provides additional workspace filled with filtered, soft light. The artist, whose works require long drying periods, wanted to have a light-filled space to finish and display his paintings that was without any direct sunlight. Windows were strategically placed to allow a large amount of light in, surfaces were painted white to reflect the ambient light, and the addition took advantage of the site to provide the maximum allowable viewing space.