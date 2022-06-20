SubscribeSign In
Collection by Tara Hunt

Art

View 145 Photos
The banquette is a blue high-performance velvet by Maharam.
The banquette is a blue high-performance velvet by Maharam.
The ladder-like staircase was designed as a modern, whimsical addition to an otherwise midcentury-focused design. "I use it as a drying rack,
The ladder-like staircase was designed as a modern, whimsical addition to an otherwise midcentury-focused design. "I use it as a drying rack,
Inside, Graff restored cedar planking and added new walls and floor panels. The kitchen features fresh Fisher &amp; Paykel appliances, while an original slanted wood wall with a built-in credenza defines the dining room. “We brought in Corian and used wood planking and terrazzo, since that was a big thing in the 1960s,” the architect says.
Inside, Graff restored cedar planking and added new walls and floor panels. The kitchen features fresh Fisher &amp; Paykel appliances, while an original slanted wood wall with a built-in credenza defines the dining room. “We brought in Corian and used wood planking and terrazzo, since that was a big thing in the 1960s,” the architect says.
“There was an art to the renovation. We wanted to bring the house into the 21st century while also paying homage to its history,” says architect Cristina Graff.
“There was an art to the renovation. We wanted to bring the house into the 21st century while also paying homage to its history,” says architect Cristina Graff.
"The kitchen is pretty small, so we were inspired by Japanese design where everything is highly organized,
"The kitchen is pretty small, so we were inspired by Japanese design where everything is highly organized,
All of the furnishings in the home were sourced by the Brunsons, and many are vintage midcentury designs, including a green Bertoia diamond chair and a vintage Florence Knoll couch. The wall-hanging is a vintage Stan Bitters screen, and the lamp is vintage David Cressey.
All of the furnishings in the home were sourced by the Brunsons, and many are vintage midcentury designs, including a green Bertoia diamond chair and a vintage Florence Knoll couch. The wall-hanging is a vintage Stan Bitters screen, and the lamp is vintage David Cressey.
"A lot of people thought we were crazy to put in a fireplace in a Florida home, but the biggest surprise for my wife and me has been how much we use it,
"A lot of people thought we were crazy to put in a fireplace in a Florida home, but the biggest surprise for my wife and me has been how much we use it,
Ulysses, the name of the new, 116-room hotel by New York firm Ash in Baltimore’s Mount Vernon neighborhood, takes inspiration from a ship that brought Bavarian immigrants to Baltimore at the turn of the century. It also nods to a seminal James Joyce novel of the same name, as well as Odysseus, the hero in an ancient Greek poem of epic adventure.
Ulysses, the name of the new, 116-room hotel by New York firm Ash in Baltimore’s Mount Vernon neighborhood, takes inspiration from a ship that brought Bavarian immigrants to Baltimore at the turn of the century. It also nods to a seminal James Joyce novel of the same name, as well as Odysseus, the hero in an ancient Greek poem of epic adventure.
Clerestory windows pierce the pitched roof on its west side, making the living area, with its custom curved sectional sofa and built-in end tables, full of natural light year-round.
Clerestory windows pierce the pitched roof on its west side, making the living area, with its custom curved sectional sofa and built-in end tables, full of natural light year-round.
Architect Benedetta Tagliabue was intrigued by the crumbling homes in her neighborhood in Barcelona and took to sprucing up an 18th-century flat. What makes her space unique are the countless period details that were not restored, but rather left to breathe as is and continue as is in their deteriorating state, adding character to the home. However, the walls were slowly peeled away, revealing a number of significant elements like a Gothic capital with an angel, and a frieze of vivid 18th-century decorative murals—with the original sketches for them on the wall of the adjacent room. Immersed in natural light, the rooms form a circular layout around a central patio. Diagonally placed rectangular patches of tined cement tile accentuate the effect, reflecting the sun’s rays. In the pool house, a shallow lap pool and wood burning fireplace present an urban oasis under ceramic, barrel-vaulted ceilings.
Architect Benedetta Tagliabue was intrigued by the crumbling homes in her neighborhood in Barcelona and took to sprucing up an 18th-century flat. What makes her space unique are the countless period details that were not restored, but rather left to breathe as is and continue as is in their deteriorating state, adding character to the home. However, the walls were slowly peeled away, revealing a number of significant elements like a Gothic capital with an angel, and a frieze of vivid 18th-century decorative murals—with the original sketches for them on the wall of the adjacent room. Immersed in natural light, the rooms form a circular layout around a central patio. Diagonally placed rectangular patches of tined cement tile accentuate the effect, reflecting the sun’s rays. In the pool house, a shallow lap pool and wood burning fireplace present an urban oasis under ceramic, barrel-vaulted ceilings.
In the main living room, a restored stone fireplace sits sandwiched between large windows.
In the main living room, a restored stone fireplace sits sandwiched between large windows.
A visually enticing study off of the dining area echoes 19th century opulence.
A visually enticing study off of the dining area echoes 19th century opulence.
The dining room features double height ceilings and accompanying double height floor-to-ceiling window.
The dining room features double height ceilings and accompanying double height floor-to-ceiling window.
A wall above a Caracole sideboard has Maison C wallpaper sectioned into a triptych.
A wall above a Caracole sideboard has Maison C wallpaper sectioned into a triptych.

125 more saves