Circadian No. 2 is available in either a soft, pastel palette or a more vivid, saturated scheme. It was recently made available to pre-order for the first time.
The soft curves of a ginkgo leaf inspired the Pivot No. 1 Mirror. The powder-coated aluminum lattice offers glimpses of the reflective surface below, introducing reflection and light play into the interior in an abstract way.
Diade No. 6 is a dimensional pattern of straight and curved lines created using thick wool felt, placed on edge.
The Orion Flat wall panel channels the graphic patterns of the 1960s. You can choose a single color for the three layers of felt or add a pop of color to any layer of the surface.
Submaterial’s pieces are striking works of art. The Meso panel, for example, features a built-up surface of concentric squares in vegetable-tanned cowhide.
Diade No. 5 features an open design that incorporates petal-shaped forms framed in a style reminiscent of midcentury modern breeze blocks.
Inside, the crisp white walls, ceilings, and floors serve as a blank backdrop for the art.