SubscribeSign In
a
Collection by Abigail Grychowski

Art

View 11 Photos
The home is divided into two floors: seen here is the second floor, where the bedrooms enjoy private balconies and ocean views. The shared spaces, such as the living room and kitchen, are below.
The home is divided into two floors: seen here is the second floor, where the bedrooms enjoy private balconies and ocean views. The shared spaces, such as the living room and kitchen, are below.
The stairs leading to the lake are made from regular pavement blocks that were purchased locally. The architect also used local builders and other contractors.
The stairs leading to the lake are made from regular pavement blocks that were purchased locally. The architect also used local builders and other contractors.
Located in the corner of the lot, the 2-story art studio is connected to the existing main house via a raised deck with outdoor fireplace and a meandering hardscape path
Located in the corner of the lot, the 2-story art studio is connected to the existing main house via a raised deck with outdoor fireplace and a meandering hardscape path
Upon purchasing a 10-acre plot surrounded by a cluster of boulders, a couple wrote a handwritten letter to architect Kendrick Bangs Kellogg, which resulted in the 5,000-square-foot High Desert House on the edge of Joshua Tree National Park. Kellog spent five years designing a home that would settle into the landscape, “crouching on the rocks, maybe like an animal asleep.” The house features 26 freestanding concrete columns reminiscent of rib bones, and a glass ceiling that fills the home with daylight and views of the stars at night.
Upon purchasing a 10-acre plot surrounded by a cluster of boulders, a couple wrote a handwritten letter to architect Kendrick Bangs Kellogg, which resulted in the 5,000-square-foot High Desert House on the edge of Joshua Tree National Park. Kellog spent five years designing a home that would settle into the landscape, “crouching on the rocks, maybe like an animal asleep.” The house features 26 freestanding concrete columns reminiscent of rib bones, and a glass ceiling that fills the home with daylight and views of the stars at night.
Constructed from oak and ironbark timber, the pavilions were inspired by their surroundings. Local architecture firm Liminal Studio designed the structures to reflect a deep understanding of the coastline’s natural color palette, curving rock formations, and landscape.
Constructed from oak and ironbark timber, the pavilions were inspired by their surroundings. Local architecture firm Liminal Studio designed the structures to reflect a deep understanding of the coastline’s natural color palette, curving rock formations, and landscape.
Front facade - two metal elements are visible from the street: an iron window frame incorporated into the rock, and on the left hand side of the photo part of the metal structure containing the staircase leading to the roof
Front facade - two metal elements are visible from the street: an iron window frame incorporated into the rock, and on the left hand side of the photo part of the metal structure containing the staircase leading to the roof
The lone furnished unit, which is slated to be an Airbnb rental, features a RAR rocker and two LCW chairs by Charles and Ray Eames.
The lone furnished unit, which is slated to be an Airbnb rental, features a RAR rocker and two LCW chairs by Charles and Ray Eames.
New interior finishes, furniture, and a guesthouse were part of the restoration/renovation of John Lautner's Chemosphere, a 1960s house that makes frequent cameos in film and television.
New interior finishes, furniture, and a guesthouse were part of the restoration/renovation of John Lautner's Chemosphere, a 1960s house that makes frequent cameos in film and television.