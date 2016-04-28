A smart scale to help you stay on track. Get set for success all in one step with Aria—a Wi-Fi Smart Scale that uses advanced technology to track weight, lean mass, body fat % and BMI, so you can see the numbers you need to take control of your fitness and get results that last. Short-term fluctuations in weight don’t give you a realistic picture of your health and fitness–It’s the long term trends that matter. That’s why Aria syncs with your Fitbit dashboard to display charts and graphs of your progress, so you can see the bigger picture and stay on track. Aria automatically and wirelessly syncs to your Fitbit dashboard using your home Wi-Fi network, so you can access your progress 24/7 without having to remember or record another number.

Whenever you step on the scale, Aria recognizes who you are, displays your data, and sends your weight stats straight to your Fitbit account—keeping your results private. Plus, it recognizes up to eight individual users, so you can invite the whole family. Progress has never looked as good as it does on this high quality scale. Designed with a sleek, polished glass surface, Aria is one seriously sharp scale designed to look great in any home.