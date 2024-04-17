Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
t
Collection by Trurogirl

Architecture History

View 222 Photos
This post-and-beam residence was recently updated with solar panels, geothermal heating and cooling, and a pair of backup batteries.
This post-and-beam residence was recently updated with solar panels, geothermal heating and cooling, and a pair of backup batteries.
Edo era buildings on this market street in Kyoto, Japan.
Edo era buildings on this market street in Kyoto, Japan.
Vintage photochrome colour photo circa 1890 of Eastgate Street in Chester an historic town in England dating back to the medieval period. The view includes the Tudor period buildings and rows in the city centre also the Grosvenor Hotel. A horse drawn tram operated by the Chester Tramways Company can be seen.
Vintage photochrome colour photo circa 1890 of Eastgate Street in Chester an historic town in England dating back to the medieval period. The view includes the Tudor period buildings and rows in the city centre also the Grosvenor Hotel. A horse drawn tram operated by the Chester Tramways Company can be seen.
The never-built Kalevala House (Kalevalatalo in Finnish) was designed in 1921 by Eliel Saarinen to be a monument of sorts to Finnish cultural studies and nationalism in Helsinki. Courtesy of Museum of Finnish Architecture, published in Atlas of Never Built Architecture (Phaidon, May 2024)
The never-built Kalevala House (Kalevalatalo in Finnish) was designed in 1921 by Eliel Saarinen to be a monument of sorts to Finnish cultural studies and nationalism in Helsinki. Courtesy of Museum of Finnish Architecture, published in Atlas of Never Built Architecture (Phaidon, May 2024)
The sloped ceiling opens up toward the scenery outside.
The sloped ceiling opens up toward the scenery outside.
Like the other common spaces, the kitchen extends to a terrace on the building's east elevation.
Like the other common spaces, the kitchen extends to a terrace on the building's east elevation.
The living room extends to a terrace, which has unobscured views of nature beyond.
The living room extends to a terrace, which has unobscured views of nature beyond.
Plywood is used to form internal partitions, while Hokkaido Cedar defines short planes.
Plywood is used to form internal partitions, while Hokkaido Cedar defines short planes.
The Japanese bathroom has an onset, which looks out to greenery framed by timber portals.
The Japanese bathroom has an onset, which looks out to greenery framed by timber portals.
The asymmetrical window frames curates the view through the window of the master bedroom.
The asymmetrical window frames curates the view through the window of the master bedroom.
The living room has views of the veranda and kitchen through sliding glass doors.
The living room has views of the veranda and kitchen through sliding glass doors.
This $7.5M mansion is steeped in old Hollywood glamour, with luxe finishes and views from Downtown L.A. to the Pacific Ocean.
This $7.5M mansion is steeped in old Hollywood glamour, with luxe finishes and views from Downtown L.A. to the Pacific Ocean.
The apartment is one of 10 identical units designed by Gregory Aim in 1947.
The apartment is one of 10 identical units designed by Gregory Aim in 1947.
The Action Office II by Robert Propst for Herman Miller. This revolutionary design advanced a utopian idea that you could somehow have the ability to shape your space. It was called the “workstation” for the “human performer.”
The Action Office II by Robert Propst for Herman Miller. This revolutionary design advanced a utopian idea that you could somehow have the ability to shape your space. It was called the “workstation” for the “human performer.”
Roll-Top Desk by George Nelson for Herman Miller This colorful part of the Action Office II system was one of many aspects that was built to adapt to changes in the workplace.
Roll-Top Desk by George Nelson for Herman Miller This colorful part of the Action Office II system was one of many aspects that was built to adapt to changes in the workplace.
Herman Miller Aeron Chair Saval says this chair was originally created for residents of nursing homes who spent too much of the day sitting down. “Bill Stumpf, a great designer at Herman Miller, came up with a chair that was way too futuristic for a nursing home, but it ended up being incredibly functional for dot-com workers, who would also be sitting for really long hours.”
Herman Miller Aeron Chair Saval says this chair was originally created for residents of nursing homes who spent too much of the day sitting down. “Bill Stumpf, a great designer at Herman Miller, came up with a chair that was way too futuristic for a nursing home, but it ended up being incredibly functional for dot-com workers, who would also be sitting for really long hours.”
Interior of Connecticut General Office The design of this office was one of Florence Knoll’s greatest achievements, according to Cubed author Nikil Saval. “It was the peak of a totally organized, thought-through corporate space. It made an insurance company, a paperwork factory, look good, and kept people there.”
Interior of Connecticut General Office The design of this office was one of Florence Knoll’s greatest achievements, according to Cubed author Nikil Saval. “It was the peak of a totally organized, thought-through corporate space. It made an insurance company, a paperwork factory, look good, and kept people there.”

202 more saves