Architecture History
Vintage photochrome colour photo circa 1890 of Eastgate Street in Chester an historic town in England dating back to the medieval period. The view includes the Tudor period buildings and rows in the city centre also the Grosvenor Hotel. A horse drawn tram operated by the Chester Tramways Company can be seen.
Herman Miller Aeron Chair Saval says this chair was originally created for residents of nursing homes who spent too much of the day sitting down. “Bill Stumpf, a great designer at Herman Miller, came up with a chair that was way too futuristic for a nursing home, but it ended up being incredibly functional for dot-com workers, who would also be sitting for really long hours.”
Interior of Connecticut General Office The design of this office was one of Florence Knoll’s greatest achievements, according to Cubed author Nikil Saval. “It was the peak of a totally organized, thought-through corporate space. It made an insurance company, a paperwork factory, look good, and kept people there.”
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