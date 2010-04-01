Architecture Delivery to Rwanda

With nearly ten million people, Rwanda is Africa’s most densely populated country -- yet it boasts fewer than ten architecture firms within its borders. As one of the most pressing issues in international development, healthcare delivery is the focus of countless NGOs, yet its ties to architecture remain a not-so-unraveled knot. In a nation whose population is dying from diseases such as tuberculosis and HIV/AIDS, can architecture save these lives? Enter Michael Murphy, co-founder of MASS Design Group, a firm with a new model of delivering humanitarian design to Rwanda and other developing communities.