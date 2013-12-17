Architecture and Design: 2013 Year In Review

We recap 2013's top headlines related to design and architecture. The year's top-of-mind issues—privacy rights, government's reach, the increasing income gap, economic vitality, and gender politics, among others—were tied into design current events more than ever before. In case you missed them the first time around, these stories related to preservation, urban planning, and technology, stuck with us. Lastly, we also say goodbye to five pioneering figures in architecture, design, photography, and criticism.